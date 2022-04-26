OBITUARY: Nancy Belle Tackitt

Nancy Belle Tackitt was born to Trigg and Lala Thompson in Floyd County, Virginia on July 11, 1937. Parkinson’s Disease was her foe in the last years of her life; she battled it to her last day, April 22, 2022.

Nancy was devoted to her large family of brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews, and, of course, to her own parents, children, and grandchildren. She loved to visit them and entertain them in her own home, and often traveled and vacationed with them. She also invited many people to her home and loved to share food and the beauty of her home’s natural surroundings.

Nancy was a member of the Tusculum Church of Christ in south Nashville along with her husband, Hollis. One of her greatest interests was drawing and painting. After completing an Associate’s Degree in Art after her children were grown, she filled her home with portraits, sketches, and paintings of the people, places, and animals that she loved.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Hollis Irvin Tackitt; daughter, Deborah Teel (Patrick) Armstrong; son, Timothy (Carol) Teel; grandchildren, Asher (Helen Becque) Armstrong, Meade Armstrong, Brandon (Candace) Teel, Cassie (James) Russell, Merry (Michael) Owczykowski, Amy Armstrong, Dalton Teel, Eli Teel, Hallie Anne Teel, and Carson Teel; great-grandchildren, Marta and Jack Armstrong, and Cooper Teel; sisters, Erma Jean (Roger) Gallimore and Marie (Wendell (deceased)) Hensley; and brothers, Major (Gail) Thompson and Joe (Alva (deceased)) Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Teel; sisters, Christine (Hardin) Reed and Betty Teel; and brothers, Cedric Thompson, Glenn (Nora Lee) Thompson, and Russell (Deirdre) Thompson.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, April 25, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. by John Miller at the Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers: Brothers from Tusculum Church of Christ. Active Pallbearers: Patrick Armstrong, Asher Armstrong, Brandon Teel, Dalton Teel, Eli Teel, Carson Teel, James Russell, and Michael Owczykowski. Visitation will be Monday, April 25, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Tusculum Church of Christ Youth Missions, 6117 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

