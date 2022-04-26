OBITUARY: Katherine Elizabeth May

Katherine Elizabeth May, age 21 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy and celebrate her life.

She was born in Nashville, Tn August 3, 2000 to Greg and Penny Wright May.

Katherine was a 2018 graduate of Page High School in Franklin, TN, and a senior at Middle Tennessee State University-Murfreesboro. She had a great love of movies and was employed by AMC Theatres in Franklin.

In addition to her academic studies, Katherine had a creative streak. She filled her young days with Marvel comics, photography, friends, and exercising her wonderful sense of humor. Katherine was fun-loving and at her best when she was leading her family in outrageous games that left everyone in stitches. Katherine was also a Christian and served her church by helping younger children in the nursery and on the mission field.

Katherine is survived by her loving parents and two devoted brothers, Zachary and Jake May as well as paternal grandmother Judith May of Hendersonville, TN, maternal grandparents J.W. and Geraldine Wright of Adairville, Kentucky, and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends whose lives she touched.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Del May.

A visitation will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN. A graveside service will be held for Katherine later the same day at 5:00 PM at the Greenwood Cemetery, Schley Road, Adairville, KY. Bobby Joe Forshee of Franklin, KY will officiate the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Rest well, Katherine. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

