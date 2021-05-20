OBITUARY: Shannon R. Curtis, M.D.

On May 18, 2021, Shannon R. Curtis, M.D. passed away at 1:20 p.m. at his home in Franklin, TN. He was born in Randolph, TN (Tipton County) on June 14, 1939 to the late John Burt and Opal Christine Hill Curtis.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane Hitchcox Curtis; sons, John Pelham (Mary Alice) Curtis and Edward Tucker (Laura) Curtis; daughters, Mary Christi Curtis (Larry)

Glasscock; Sloan Marie Curtis (Rob) Ashworth; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Dr. Curtis was a founding partner at the Franklin Bone and Joint Clinic and worked as an orthopaedic surgeon serving Williamson and the surrounding Counties for 26 years.

He held many leadership roles in various orthopaedic associations throughout his illustrious career. He was a well-respected, loved and honored husband, father, and grandfather.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 PM-5:00 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 2300 Patterson St., Nashville, TN. 37203 or the Alzheimer’s TN., INC., P.O. Box 150036, Nashville Tn. 37215