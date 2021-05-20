Pandemonium at Grassland Middle Theater

Mythology and murder take center stage at Grassland Middle School.

Grassland Middle theater’s production of Pandemonium takes the audience on a drama-filled investigation to find out who killed Zeus, god of the sky. Will the common goal bring the Greek and Roman gods together or push them further apart?

The production begins May 14 and runs through May 22. Tickets are $10, and all performances are virtual. To purchase tickets for your preferred streaming time, visit the Grassland Middle BookTix page. The dates and times of the performances are listed below: