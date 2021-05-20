Luke Bryan Makes Surprise Appearance at His Broadway Bar

You never know who might end up on a stage on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Luke Bryan paid a visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge last Friday night where he jumped on stage to sing for fans.

Via Instagram, Luke’s 32 Bridge shared, “When @lukebryan LITERALLY crashes the party. Surprise!”

In the video, Bryan performs a line from the Brooks and Dunn song “Neon Moon” as fans sang along.

On Thursday night, Luke’s 32 Bridge surprised Broadway with a fireworks display. Luke’s 32 Bridge opened in 2018 on Broadway joining other country artists to have a bar in downtown Nashville like Florida-Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, John Rich, and soon Miranda Lambert which is scheduled to open this summer.

Bryan also performed his new single “Waves” Sunday night on American Idol.