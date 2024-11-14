OBITUARY: Sally Louise Hanewinckel Bittner

Sally Louise Hanewinckel Bittner, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away October 3, 2024.

Sally was born in California and moved to Franklin, TN twenty four years ago to be with family. She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church where she and her husband were part of the Marriage Ministry, Built To Last. She was a former employee with the Franklin Fire Department where she was an administrative assistant.

Devoted wife, loving mother and grandma. Sally loved to travel with her family. She adored spending time with her grandkids, cheering them on and laughing through life with them. She and her daughter, Gina, enjoyed daily chats, shopping and exploring new places.

Preceded in death by parents, Lowell and Florence Hanewinckel and brother, Glenn Hanewinckel.

Survived by: husband of 46 years, Dennis Bittner; son, Robert (Kristi) Bittner; daughter, Gina (Jared) Griswold; brothers, Larry (Kim) Hanewinckel and Brian (Yvonne) Hanewinckel; grandchildren, Gracie (Ben) Foushee, Joshua Griswold and Savannah Griswold.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Lloyd Shadrach and Leaon Griswold officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Graceworks, 104 Southeast Parkway, Franklin, TN 37064.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email