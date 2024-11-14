OBITUARY: Lynn Straub Winkel

Lynn Straub Winkel, age 75, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 after an extended illness.

Born on Dec. 2, 1948 in St. Louis, Mo. and moving to Paducah, Kentucky, Lynn graduated from Paducah Tilghman and Murray State. She spent her early career as executive director of the Girl Scout Council in Asheville, N.C. and then moved to Atlanta to work in the field of Executive Search.

Always “dressed to the nines” and outgoing, Lynn made lifelong friends wherever she went, including many of them in her travels around the world. She was a “shopper extraordinaire” and had an exuberance for life. To know Lynn was to love her.

Lynn is survived by her siblings Kathy Roberts (Larry) of Lexington, Ky.; Sandy Zortman (Gary) of Cookeville, TN.; Bob Winkel (Shannon) of Memphis, TN.; and Rick Winkel (Kara) of Franklin, TN. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews whom she held dear.

A private family service will be held at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl.17, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.

