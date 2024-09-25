OBITUARY: Rose Marie Bryan

Rose Marie Bryan, 85, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully on September 22, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 31, 1939 to Benny and Zoe Poiriez of Stonington, IL, Rose Marie attended Illinois State University before marrying her high-school sweetheart Dallas Bryan of Taylorville, IL in 1962. Dallas and Rose Marie moved to Memphis, TN in 1974 where they spent the majority of their lives until retiring to Franklin, TN in 2014 where they developed close friendships in the Westhaven community and the Church of West Franklin.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and recently a great-grandmother, Rose Marie always put her family first, taking care of her home while raising her daughter and two sons. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her loved ones at her beach house in Florida. Additionally, she worked passionately as a distributor of health products and nutritional supplements, educating her friends and family about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

She is survived by her husband Dallas Bryan; her children Jan Bowen (Nashville, TN), Jeff Bryan (Nashville, TN) and Jered Bryan (Greenville, SC); four grandchildren, Carly Anbouba (Dallas, TX), Mallory Saunders (Austin, TX), Parker Bowen (Dallas, TX) and Benjamin Bryan (Greenville SC); and one great-granddaughter, Milly Anbouba (Dallas, TX).

A memorial service will be held at Williamson Memorial in Franklin, TN on September 26, 2024 at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 10:00 am. A lunch reception will follow the service and burial at 300 Fitzgerald St, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Donations can be made in Rose Marie’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/

