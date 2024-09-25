Award-Winning Web Excellence: United Communications Recognized for Digital Innovation

Don’t leave your internet connection to chance – work with a telecommunications company consistently rated highly for customer support, technological advancements, and overall excellence in the industry. United Communications is a leading internet provider in Middle Tennessee with an exceptional track record of success and a customer-first business approach.

Recently, United was recognized as the 12th winner of the Web Excellence Awards, an international competition celebrating the best in web development and digital innovation. Learn more about United Communications and how the company consistently achieves top accolades for its service.

The Web Excellence Award Speaks to United Communications’ Mission

In August, United Communications proudly announced that the company had won the 12th annual Web Excellence Awards in the Website/Telecommunications category for an entry entitled “Originally aspirational, shifting to inspirational.” The international awards program highlights exceptional achievements from companies around the globe in web development and digital innovations. The recognition showcases United Communications’ commitment to developing industry-leading digital technology in the telecommunications space and to creating user-friendly digital experiences to enhance client satisfaction.

United President and CEO William Bradford shared how this award speaks to the company’s customer-first approach, “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, which reflects our commitment to creativity and excellence. This award not only recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team but also highlights one of our core customer values: “making it easy” for our customers. This effort begins with a website that is both meaningful and user-friendly to people of all ages.”

Top Honors for United Communications

This recognition is not the first for United Communications. The company has consistently been recognized with national and regional awards, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

Recognition matters when choosing your internet provider. An award-winning company like United Communications signals trustworthiness, reliability, and a commitment to excellence. United Communications has proven its ability to innovate, deliver superior customer experiences, and stand out in a competitive market. The company’s exceptional track record ensures that their customers receive top-tier service backed by cutting-edge technology and a customer-first approach, making United a trusted choice for internet solutions.

Connect with a “Customer-First” Service Provider with United Communications

United Communications operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric.

United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they continue expanding fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities. Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

