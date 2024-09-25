Photo of the Day: September 25, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Universal Music Group Nashville recording artist Jordan Davis took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s 12th annual Nightfall at the Hall concert. The event, presented by Maverick Nashville, is the ultimate after-hours celebration exclusively for the museum’s Troubadour members, a community of leaders, ages 21 to 45, who collaborate with other like-minded professionals in supporting their community and the museum.

Nightfall at the Hall admission is a benefit of Troubadour membership. Young professionals can become a Troubadour member until Sept. 22, at a discounted rate of $5 off an individual Troubadour membership and $10 off a dual membership. Troubadour corporate partnerships are also available.

