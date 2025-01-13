OBITUARY: Rebecca Joyce Beard

Rebecca Joyce Beard, born on January 19, 1967, in Franklin, Tennessee, departed this life on January 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.

She lived a life marked by hard work and a deep love for her family, qualities that she instilled in those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Rebecca dedicated a significant part of her career to cooking at the Travel Center of America, where her culinary skills and warm spirit touched many. Her commitment to her work reflected her strong work ethic, a trait she held dearly throughout her life.

She is survived by her loving mother, Brenda Childress; her brother, Tommy (Wanda) Beard; her daughter, Linda Beard; and four cherished grandchildren. Each of these relationships brought her immense joy and pride, and Rebecca deeply appreciated the time spent with her family.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Clinton Beard Sr., and her brother, Mike Beard. Their memories will forever be honored as part of her life story.

Visitation will be held on January 15, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Following the visitation, a funeral service will commence at 2:00 PM, with burial to take place at 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens, also located at 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Gary Fewell officiating. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Rebecca Joyce Beard will be remembered for her unwavering spirit, her dedication to family, and the warm memories she leaves behind. Her legacy will continue to live on through those she loved and who loved her in return.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email