OBITUARY: Jean Moss Stoner

Jean Moss Stoner, age 97 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Jean was a Nashville native who grew up on Grantland Ave. She graduated from Central High School. She married Charles Stoner in 1944 and had 5 children.

Jean was a clerk at the Metro Trustee’s Office for over 30 years and retired. She also worked at Castner Knott in the Fine China Department. She was a member of the Eastern Star and won the Lamplighter Award with the Nashville Women Executives.

Jean was creative with crewel embroidery & crochet. She loved color & decorating. She played cards with her beloved friends for many years. She attended her Central High School annual reunions & Retired Metro Employees Breakfasts.

Jean taught her children to sing when they were little kids. She taught harmonies & had them perform at church regularly. She also allowed the children to perform in play competitions that the Metro Parks put on.

Jean attended Judson Baptist Church.

She encouraged her family to do our best in whatever they did. She opened their hearts to God & his Word.

“Grammy” loved her 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren very much. She taught them a lot about perseverance through the years.

She was our treasure, our matriarch. She will always be remembered as a strong, creative and loving mother & Grammy. She will be greatly missed by her family, and we will keep her legacy alive & well.

Preceded in death by son, Scott Stoner and daughter, Shawn Stoner.

Survived by daughters, Sherry (Richard) Jones, Christie (Don) Gallent, Shannon Stoner (Rob) Armstrong; grandchildren, Ricky Jones, Summer Jones, Lacey (Ryan) Edixon, Kristofer (Jennifer) Stoner, Shane (Jami) Ervin, Nikki (Michael) Anderson, Abram Bottoms (Rita Touzel-Bottoms) and Cody (Lauren) Bottoms; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. with funeral services immediately following, conducted by Jan Parker at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Alive Hospice.

