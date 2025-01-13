OBITUARY: Jesse Eugene Bennett

Jesse Eugene Bennett, 94, of Arrington, Tennessee, passed away on January 6, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Gene was born in Sparta, Tennessee to Ernest D. and Mary Elizabeth Bennett on March 24, 1930.

He went to school in Sparta, Tennessee. He married Rose Mae Brown on November 25, 1948, and they were married for sixty-eight years. He worked as the owner of Edison Vacuum Company for sixty years. He was involved in Corinthian Lodge No. 8 F&AM, Al Menah Shrine Nashville, and Nolensville Baptist Church. He was Past Master of Rock City Chapter Eastern Star, Past Worthy Patron Member of Al Menah Shrine, Past Captain of Provost Guard, and Chairman of Deacons at Nolensville Baptist Church.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Bennett; his wife, Rose; his daughter, Cathy; his siblings, Ernest Jr., Floyd, Martha Jane, Frank, Bill, and Dean.

Gene is survived by his grandchildren Austin Amonette, Blythe Sands, Jess Amonette, and Sky Tate; great-grandchildren Ariel Birdwell, Carter Batsuk, Walker Tate, Carson Tate, Clare Amonette, Jess Amonette Jr., LilyRose Tate, Hadley Tate, Brooke Amonette, and Scarlett Tate; Great-great granddaughter Briar Rose Birdwell.

Visitation will be from 3:00 – 6:00 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2025 and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Meriwether of Immanuel Baptist Church, Belle Meade, Tennessee, officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Austin Amonette, Jess Amonette, Derek Sands, Justin Tate, Carter Batsuk, and Donnie Headrick.

Memorials may be given to Shriners’ Hospital for Children or American Society For The Prevention of Cruelty To Animals ASPCA.

The family of Gene Bennett wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lakeshore Estates The Meadows, and Caris – NHC Hospice Care.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

