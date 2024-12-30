OBITUARY: Randall Bartlett

Randall “Poncho” Bartlett, age 62 of Chapel Hill, TN passed away December 27, 2024. He was born in Franklin, TN on May 21, 1961. He was self-employed, working in plumbing and carpentry work.

Randall loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and collecting all things Harley Davidson. He is survived by his mother, Ella Owens; sons, Phillip Bartlett, Merrill (Heather) Dooley; brothers, Howard (Vickie) Bartlett and Ricky (Amber) Owens; grandchildren, Nate Layton, Daisy Musgrave, Hunter Dooley and Jazlynn Dooley.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Monday, December 30, 2024 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Randall “Poncho” Bartlett Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com