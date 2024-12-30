Vanderbilt Weight Loss Specialist Discusses Medical vs Surgical Weight Loss Options

By: Sahar Takkouche, MD, MBA

As the new year approaches, now is the time when goals are set and plans are made to reach those goals. If weight loss or a healthier lifestyle is part of your goals for 2025, it is important to understand the options available to you other than traditional diet and exercise. While those elements are important to weight loss, there are also medical interventions and procedures that can assist with reaching your weight loss goals.

Interventions and procedures are most commonly categorized in two ways: medical weight loss and surgical weight loss. Both have benefits for certain patients with varying weight loss goals. In order to understand the benefits of each, and which one may be right for you, read more about some of the most commonly asked questions.

What is medical weight loss? What is surgical weight loss?

Medical weight loss is a non-surgical approach to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, typically involving a customized program that includes dietary modifications, physical activity, therapy and medications such as GLP-1s. These programs are tailored to each patient and monitored by a medical professional such as a weight loss provider, nutritionist or physician.

Surgical weight loss, also known as bariatric surgery, involves procedures that physically alter the digestive system to promote weight loss. These procedures can reduce the size of the stomach or reroute parts of the digestive tract to limit food intake or nutrient absorption. Examples include gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, among others.

What types of patients benefit from the different types of weight loss?

Patients who benefit from medical weight loss are often those who are overweight or obese but may not qualify for or want surgery and typically have a BMI of 27-35. This approach is ideal for patients looking to adopt healthy lifestyle changes or for patients with a lower body mass index (BMI). It’s also a good option for patients with obesity-related conditions that can be managed through non-surgical methods.

Surgical weight loss is often recommended for individuals with a BMI of 35 or higher, or a BMI of 30 or higher with obesity-related conditions like Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea or hypertension. Surgical weight loss programs are common for patients who want to improve their health outcomes when other methods have not been effective.

What is important to know about the difference between medical and surgical weight loss?

Patients should understand that medical weight loss focuses on gradual, sustained lifestyle changes and may involve long-term medication. It is typically less risky than surgery but may require more time and commitment to achieve one’s goals.

Surgical weight loss, on the other hand, involves a permanent change to the body’s anatomy. While these procedures can result in more dramatic weight loss over a shorter period, it also comes with some risks and requires long-term follow-up to ensure success and manage any potential complications.

What are the potential risks or side effects?

Medical weight loss risks are generally minimal but may include side effects from medications, like nausea or developed digestive issues, or challenges related to behavior modification.

Surgical weight loss carries more significant risks, although rare, including infection, blood clots and complications related to the surgery itself.

What does long-term maintenance entail?

Long-term maintenance for both medical and surgical weight loss requires sustained and ongoing lifestyle changes to ensure patients continue to meet their goals. For medical weight loss, patients need to continue with healthy eating, physical activity and likely ongoing use of medications. For surgical weight loss, patients must adhere to specific dietary guidelines, take nutritional supplements, attend follow-up appointments and remain

active.

All of these changes will make a difference in reaching your goals, staying healthy and maintaining success.

Weight loss, whether medical or surgical, is a lifelong journey that isn’t solely achieved by seeing a lower number on the scale. It is also about improving overall health, quality of life, and managing any underlying conditions.

Having a strong support system, whether through health care providers, family or community, is crucial in achieving and maintaining long-term success.

If you’re interested in learning more, please reach out to Dr. Sahar Takkouche and the team at Vanderbilt Weight Loss Center – Lebanon.

