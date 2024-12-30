Man Charged in Domestic Incident in Franklin

December 30, 2024 – Franklin officers were dispatched to an apartment on along Del Rio Pike last Friday in reference to an alleged domestic assault.

Officers learned that a male suspect fled the scene with a firearm after physically assaulting his girlfriend. Officers searched the area, found the individual, and took him into custody.

He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Source: Franklin Police

