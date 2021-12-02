OBITUARY: Phalba Clark Ousley

Phalba Clark Ousley, age 91, long time resident of Brentwood, TN passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. She was born November 7, 1930 to Otto B. and Minnie Love Clark in Spartanburg, SC.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William Kenneth Ousley, her sons William Kenneth Ousley, Jr and David Keith Ousley, her parents and her brother Allen O. Clark and his wife Nell.

Phalba was an active member of Brentwood Baptist Church where she served in the church library, as a member of the Sonshine Class, and as a teacher in the preschool department.

Her life was devoted to caring for her family. Her lifelong hobbies included playing bridge, travel, and genealogical research. She was a member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of Colonial Dames, and The First Families of Tennessee.

Phalba is survived by daughter, Karen Ousley of Spring Hill, TN; grandson, William Fry (Jessica) of Nashville; niece, Ann Clark Webb of Spartanburg, SC and her children, Richard Webb, MD (Beth) of Columbia, SC, and Suzanne Webb Jones (James) of Alpharetta, GA; nephew, Allen O. Clark, Jr (Debbie) of Spartanburg, and his children, Allen O. Clark III (Jennifer) of Spartanburg, and Molly Clark Conklin (Josh) of Spartanburg.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 pm on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Sonshine Class and the Travellers Rest chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church Missions Fund, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 or GraceWorks Ministries Inc.,104 Southeast Parkway, Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37064.

