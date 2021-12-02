Interview: Jake McNamara, Quarterback Page High School Football

Austin Timberlake talks with Page High QB Jake McNamara.

McNamara was a semi-finalist for this year’s Tennessee Titans TSSAA Mr. Football award and has led Page High School to their first championship game in school history. McNamara is a Colorado State commit. In this interview, he speaks about watching his brother play college football and what the city of Franklin means to him.

The Patriots will play against Powell High School this Friday at 7 PM in Chattanooga in the TSSAA High School Championships.