OBITUARY: Robert Allen Crafton

Mr. Robert Allen Crafton, “RIP” age 69 of Spring Hill, TN formerly of Franklin, TN passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center.

Born November 18, 1952 to the late Charles Robert Crafton and the late Dimi Leona White Crafton.

Robert enjoyed being with his family and friends, cooking, fishing, raising show roosters and restoring classic cars.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife Vivian Lorine Smith Crafton, nephew, Charles A. Crafton, (Step) daughter, Elizabeth Ann Jennette; brothers, Charles Crafton, Bobby Crafton, Levoid Hardin-Crafton; sisters, Cathryn Ann Ryan, Barbara Sue Oakley & Mildred Ambrose.

Robert is survived by many who loved him including his son, Robert Darrel (Sharon) Crafton, (step) son, Eddie Wayne (Jennie Hilliard) Beard; (Step) daughter, Jennifer Lynn (Phillip) Martin; nephew, Eric Shawn Lening Crafton, (step) son-in-law, Joe Jennette; sister, Betty Boles of Hohenwald, TN, many nieces and nephews & family friends, Ricky Danial & Michael Davis; grandchildren, CJ Crafton, Thomas Crafton, Jessica (Austin) Standing, Kimberly Poston; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlotte, Theodore Webb; (step) grandchildren, Nicole (John Alan) Jennette, Josie (Josh) Crabtree, Kayla (Logan) Slaughter, Olivia Jennette, David Crockette, Seth Martin, Jacob Martin, CJ Cooper, Travis Cooper, Leroy Cooper, Jimmy Cooper; several (step) great-grandchildren and many dear friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021 with Bro. Ronnie Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow in Hood Cemetery, Franklin, Tennessee.

Jason McCord, Doug Vineyard, Leroy Cooper, Eric Hensley, Michael Davis & Robert Johnson will serve as pallbearers.

