Top 5 Stories From May 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 13, 2024.
Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced that Titans House, the new Nissan Stadium experience center, will open for a limited number of appointments in May and will be fully open to PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members this summer. Read more
Late last year, Mojo’s Tacos announced it would open its third location in Nolensville, in the former Pork Belly Farmhouse location (7623 Nolensville Road, Building #4). Read more
On May 8, one of the largest private healthcare systems, Ascension, detected unusual activity in their network systems, which was later determined to have been caused by a ransomware attack. Read more
In a rare event, middle Tennesseans were able to see the aurora borealis (aka the “Northern Lights”) this phenomenon this weekend. Read more
A Canadian man has been arrested following a joint investigation between ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter