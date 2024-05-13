Top 5 Stories From May 13, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 13, 2024.

1Titans House, the New Nissan Stadium Experience Center, Set to Open

Rendering from Tennessee Titans

Monday, the Tennessee Titans announced that Titans House, the new Nissan Stadium experience center, will open for a limited number of appointments in May and will be fully open to PSL holders and new Nissan Stadium waitlist members this summer. Read more

2Mojo’s Tacos is Now Open in Nolensville

photo by Michael Carpenter

Late last year, Mojo’s Tacos announced it would open its third location in Nolensville, in the former Pork Belly Farmhouse location (7623 Nolensville Road, Building #4). Read more

3Healthcare System Ascension Confirms Ransomware Attack

On May 8, one of the largest private healthcare systems, Ascension, detected unusual activity in their network systems, which was later determined to have been caused by a ransomware attack. Read more

4PHOTOS: The ‘Northern Lights’ in Middle Tennessee

Photo from Karin Moughler/Franklin

In a rare event, middle Tennesseans were able to see the aurora borealis (aka the “Northern Lights”) this phenomenon this weekend. Read more

5Canadian Man Charged With Sexually Exploiting Tennessee Girl

A Canadian man has been arrested following a joint investigation between ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. Read more

