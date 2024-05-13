OBITUARY: Glenda Jo Hargrove

Glenda Jo Hargrove, age 70 of Hohenwald, TN passed away May 10, 2024.

She was born in Florence Alabama to the late James Willcutt and late Geneva Rader.

Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Doris Hargrove of Franklin, TN; brother, Michael Willcutt of Hohenwald, TN; sister, Patricia Murphy of Hohenwald, TN, and granddaughter, Savanah Brown of Waterloo, AL.

Survived by her daughters, Tanya Harris of Spring Hill, TN, Angel Hargrove of Hickman County, TN; sister, Diane Hall of Hohenwald, TN; brother, Jimmy Willcutt of Hohenwald, TN; grandsons, Bryan Hargrove, Dylan Harris and Christopher Hargrove, and seven great-grandchildren.

She spent most of her life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and flowers and working Word Search books. She and her sister loved to sit at the kitchen table and work puzzles together. She loved her family very much.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 15, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will follow at Pond Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bryan Hargrove, Christopher Hargrove, Dylan Harris, Nathan Bunch, David Willcutt and Doug Brown.

In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue or to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in her honor.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

