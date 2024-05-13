OBITUARY: Shirley Mae Olsen

Shirley Mae Olsen, age 88, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on May 8, 2024.

She was born to the late Chris and Verna Mast Olsen in Milwaukee, WI. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Neil Olsen.

Shirley was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and taught in the Waukesha School System for 34 years. She was a member of F.C.E. and Philanthropic Educational Organization. Shirley devoted her life to her church, family and travel.

Shirley is survived by her nephews, Paul and Lon Olsen; and was Gramma Shirley to great nieces and nephews, Hannah, Emma, Nathan, Molly, Noah, Eli, Ellyana and Isabella.

The family is planning a celebration of Shirley’s life at a later time.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email