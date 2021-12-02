OBITUARY: Deborah Colleen Caldwell

Deborah Colleen Caldwell “Debbie” went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2021.

Debbie served the Lord for many years and has left a lasting impression with everyone she encountered. Her greatest treasure was her family and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Debbie and Ronnie traveled the world ministering to children for many years and she served on staff at Bethel Chapel and Generations Church for a combined 30 years. She was consistently full of faith and committed to prayer for others.

Debbie had a love for making things beautiful. She worked for the church as an interior designer and also decorated many homes in the Nashville area. Her artistic eye helped people feel comfortable and at-home in all the spaces she decorated.

She was elegant and beautiful. Her sweet spirit and kind heart will be greatly missed, but the beauty that she brought will carry on in the lives and hearts of everyone that knew her.

debbie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ronnie Caldwell; her mother, Colleen Cline; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Happy (Jeanne) Caldwell; her sister, Mona Allen; and brother Billy Bob (Lee) Cline. She rejoined her father, Billy Cline, and brother-in-law, James Allen, in heaven.

She is survived by her children, whom she dearly loved: Rachael (Daniel) Zecher, Solomon (Aidan) Davis, Abbie (Danny) Kent, Jeremy (Kathryn) Davis, Tabitha (Allen) Lehman. Grandchildren: Ada, Cora, and Eleanor Zecher; Bliss Davis; Graham and Owen Lehman; Jace Kent.

Homegoing Service:

December 2nd, 2021: 10:30am

Generations Church

408 Church Street

Franklin, TN 37064

(Graveside ceremony following the service will be immediate family only)

If you would like to make a donation, Generations Church will be collecting those to give to Ronnie for assistant with medical

expenses.

Generations Church: 615-599-1580

If you would like to send flowers, you can order them through:

“Always In Bloom”

https://www.alwaysinbloominc.com/about-us

615-591-7990