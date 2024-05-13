OBITUARY: Brian Charles Smith

Brian Charles Smith, age 74, was born in Long Beach, CA on July 24, 1949, and ushered into heaven on May 2, 2024.

He is survived by Kathy, his wife of 52 years; his son Jason; daughter Kari; and 4 grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers: Loren, Tim, & his twin brother Blaine.

Brian taught 5th/6th grade for 5 years for Long Beach Unified School District. He loved teaching school but wanted to change his curriculum to teaching the Bible. He began Grace Community Church with 4 couples in a living room in the fall of 1979. Brian’s passion in life was being the Pastor/Teacher of his flock at GCC Riverside for 36 years.

Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM, at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Dean Smith officiating. The family will visit with friends at the graveside.

