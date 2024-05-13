Johnson Elementary Third-Grader Receives State-wide Reading Recognition

Luke Todd, a third-grader at Johnson Elementary School, was recently announced as a “Little Literacy Leader” and a 2024 recipient of the Tenn Under 10 Award. The award is given by the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) to only 10 students across the state and includes $1,500 in college scholarship money. Todd was recognized in front of his peers Tuesday, April 30, in the school library, where he was presented with an honorary check, a backpack full of books, and a $200 gift card for his teacher to use in at Lakeshore Learning Store by GELF and PNC Bank representatives.

The spotlight has been shining brightly on this ambitious third-grader. He was also honored April 9 during a reception at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville with Governor Bill Lee. Todd is the second student in as many years to be selected for this award. Last year, Juan Pablo Mendez was a Tenn Under 10 award winner. Now a fourth-grader, Mendez joined the celebration in the library and told Todd he was proud of him. “Luke is dedicated to his academic growth and he strives to improve his skills each day. His enthusiasm for learning and commitment to success are evident in his actions at school,” said Principal Tosha Baugh.

According to GELF, the Tenn Under 10 Award celebrates Tennessee third-grade students from communities across the state who have overcome obstacles on their literacy journey. Luke was nominated by his third-grade teacher, Whitney Holland, Ed.D.

The award program, sponsored by PNC Financial Services, is operated by the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF), which selects ten qualifying winners each year to become “Little Literacy Leader” ambassadors. Students are chosen based on the following four “key values,” as it relates to literacy learning:

Tenaciously driven

Eager to read

Noticeably growing

Nonstop learner

“Luke exemplifies these key values and so much more,” Holland said. “He is attentive in class, works incredibly hard each day, and enjoys reading and learning new things. His English language arts teacher, Lindsey Lowery, and I thought he would be the perfect ambassador for the foundation, Franklin Special School District, and Johnson Elementary School.”

Principal Tosha Robinson Baugh expressed pride in her school’s literacy focus. “At Johnson Elementary, literacy skills are woven into every subject. Our teachers implement reading programs that build a strong reading foundation, enhance fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary development,” she said. “Students are encouraged to explore diverse genres and authors both in the library and during classroom activities.”

The recipients of the award, including Todd, will be featured in GELF’s marketing and communications for the year. The most vital prize for winning a Tenn Under 10 Award, however, is the post-secondary education scholarship each child receives.

