OBITUARY: Paul Michael Saint

Paul Michael Saint, 71, a resident of Franklin, TN died suddenly Friday, Sept. 4. He suffered two strokes in May, 2019 but had recovered well and was in an assisted living facility at the time of his death.

A graduate of Holy Cross College with a degree in political science, Mike earned his master’s in business

administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University. He did additional

study at the University of Chicago Business School and at Harvard Business School. Mike had been a guest lecturer at Owen and the Jack C.Massey Graduate School of Business at Belmont University. He was the author or co-author of articles published in Land Development magazine, Urban Land magazine, Shopping Center Business, the Stone, Sand and Gravel Review, REBusiness Online and Design Intelligence magazine. He co-authored the book “NIMBY WARS.”

A native of Needham, MA, he spent summers in Brewster, Cape Cod, MA where his family had lived for five generations. He attended Boston College High School and the College of the Holy Cross. After a career in journalism, politics and public relations, he founded The Saint Consulting Group in 1983 in Massachusetts. TSCG was the world’s largest and most experienced firm in the new management consulting discipline of land use politics. Always an entrepreneur, he was founder and CEO of Anquiro, Inc., a tech company that provides critical market intelligence to companies whose profits can be decimated by new local competition and to companies looking for early warning of new business opportunities.

He was on a number of boards including the Nashville Opera of which he was a past president, the George Street Playhouse, the Urban Land Institute and the Owen Alumni Board. He attended First Presbyterian Church, Nashville. He was an avid supporter of the Boston Red Sox through good times and bad. His emails always ended with “Never Give Up,” a philosophy he lived by daily.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Anne Boggess Saint, and his two daughters, Molly Saint Sung (Max) Sarah Riley Saint, both of Nashville, his brothers David, Jack and Joe. He was especially fond of his granddog, Waffles.

A zoom memorial service will be held at a future date. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Owen Graduate School of Business or the Nashville Opera.