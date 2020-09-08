OBITUARY: Jamie Gaye Murley Ford

Jamie Gaye Murley Ford, age 72, of College Grove, TN passed away September 4, 2020. She was Born in Gallatin, TN to the late James and Sylvia Cunningham Murley. Jamie was a Retired banker of 40 years with Bank of America which was formerly Williamson County Bank. She enjoyed Gardening and her Horses. She Loved her family dearly and especially her grandchildren who she adored.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant daughter Melinda Carol Ford, brothers, Steve Murley and John Murley.

Survived by her husband of 50 years John Ford, sons, Matt (Cindy) Ford, Justin (Haley) Ford, Jimbo Ford, grandchildren, Samuel, Nora, Bob, Ana, and Ethan Ford, sisters, Sandra (Jim) Estes, Marsha (Jimmy) Goodall, Debra Corwin, brothers and sisters in law, Harold and Beth Ford, Howard Ford.

Graveside Services will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday Sept 8, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Elder Clifton Johnson officiating. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday from 12 Noon until 2:00PM. Serving as active pallbearers are Jake Lawhorn, Luke Evans, George Lamb, Tommy Lamb, Brandon Allen, Tracy Bruce.