OBITUARY: Gary Michael “Mike” Mealer

Gary Michael “Mike” Mealer, age 59, of Franklin, TN passed away September 2, 2020 Mike was born in Williamson County to the late Leonard E. Mealer and Dossie Lee Turman Mealer. He was an employee of Fibertek of Franklin and with the Williamson County Parks and Recreation. Member of Millview Church of Christ and he loved football, singing, and talking with people. Mike never met a stranger. He truly loved his family, was a very dependable person and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Larry, Charles, and David Mealer, sister in law, Gwen Mealer.

Survivors include his Beloved Companion Tammie Carter, sister, Linda Mealer, brothers, Ronald (Polly) Mealer, Eddie (Shelia) Mealer, Marvin (Kim) Mealer , Beloved Pets, Prince Harry, B.B. , and Hannah.

Services will be conducted 2:00PM Monday Sept 7, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ed Slayton and Preston Brown officiating. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00- 200PM on Monday.

Serving as active pallbearers are Dusty Mealer, Chris Kelly, Joey Mealer, Stacy Mealer, Chuck Mealer, Jason Mealer. Memorials may be made to the Michael Mealer Memorial Fund in care of Williamson Memorial.

