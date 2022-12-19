OBITUARY: Paul Gene Hunt

Paul Gene Hunt of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, he was 74 years old.

Preceded in death by parents, George & Ella Marie Hunt; sisters, June Marie Vaughn & Shirley Jane Osbourn; and brother, George Guy Hunt.

Survived by wife, Susan Hunt; and sister, Nina Gunter.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery by Jay Strother. Family & Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022 from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, (615-330-1952). https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

