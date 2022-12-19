OBITUARY: Paul Gene Hunt

By
Jen Haley
-
obit56

Paul Gene Hunt of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, he was 74 years old.

Preceded in death by parents, George & Ella Marie Hunt; sisters, June Marie Vaughn & Shirley Jane Osbourn; and brother, George Guy Hunt.

Survived by wife, Susan Hunt; and sister, Nina Gunter.

Graveside services and interment will be conducted Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery by Jay Strother. Family & Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Monday, December 19, 2022 from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville, TN 37211, (615-330-1952). https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Dana Shea Williams
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here