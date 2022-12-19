LOCATED SAFE: TBI Issues Amber Alert for 1-Year-Old Roberto Godinez III

Michael Carpenter
Roberto Godinez III
Roberto Godinez III

UPDATE! Very happy to report the child case has been located! Roberto Godinez III is safe!

So many thanks for the care, concern, and RTs. We’re always grateful for a fast and successful resolution like this.

An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Fayetteville Police Dept for 1y/o year-old Roberto Godinez III.

Roberto Godinez IIIHe may be w/Roberto Godinez II, and they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 w/ TN tag D055UT w/front end damage.

The child is 1’05”, 36 lbs, with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt.

Godinez is wanted by the Fayetteville Police Dept for especially aggravated kidnapping, and other offenses.

Call 931-438-7771 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them.

