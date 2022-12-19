OBITUARY: Dana Shea Williams

Dana Shea Williams, 53, of Nolensville, TN passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville after a seven-year battle with Stage IV cancer.

Shea was born in Anniston, AL on March 9, 1969, to George William Jennings and Robin Gail Jennings.

She graduated from Wellborn High School in 1987 and attended Jacksonville State University on an art scholarship before transferring to Auburn University. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Auburn University in 1992. There she met Wade Elliott Williams and they married in 1994.

Shea worked for Auburn University’s Continuing Education Department after graduation until taking a position as a graphic designer at the Women’s Missionary Union In Birmingham, AL from 1992 to 1994. As Shea and Wade began their life in Nashville, TN, she worked as a graphic designer for Lifeway Christian Resources with her good friend, Stephanie, and editor, Dwayne. Shea gave birth to her twins, Matthew and Allie, in 2001 and resigned to care for them, but continued working as a freelancer for Lifeway until 2019.

Shea was a loving mother, devoted wife, and cherished daughter. Above all else, Shea wanted to give to others. People could sense an incredible light about her and that, along with her ever-present smile and infectious laugh, drew people to her.

Her giving nature was the inspiration for the creation of the “Art Helps Cancer” charity in Nolensville, TN which conducts annual art auctions to raise money for cancer patients’ needs in the local area. Shea loved art and cooking, both for the purpose of giving to others. As a member of Christ Community Church, she was for a time the coordinator of the “Mom’s Heart” program, which provided food and fellowship for moms.

Frequent pilgrimages to the Franklin Farmers Market were among her favorite activities to gather fresh ingredients for her incredible summer tomato soup. Before her disease caused too many physical challenges, Shea loved to ride her bicycle and completed a metric century (62 miles). She watched the Tour de France every year and traveled to Europe to witness Lance Armstrong’s final Tour.

Shea had many talents and interests, but nothing surpassed her love for her family. Her love for her children, Allie and Matthew, was all-consuming. She poured so much into trying to be present for each of them and being just what each of them needed. She had a special bond with each of them that will never be replaced. Her marriage of 28 years to Wade was as strong as they come. Through joy and tragedy, they loved each other and walked together. Shea loved Bill, Robin, Laurie, and her entire extended family just as much. They were boisterous and loud, and she reveled in every minute of it.

Shea loved the beach beyond belief and it fed her soul. She was most at home in Rosemary, Seaside, Seagrove, Santa Rosa, or anywhere there was a beach and an ocean. Some of her favorite times were her annual after-Christmas trips to Rosemary with her dear friend, Michelle Berkey.

Shea was preceded in death by her father Bill, and is survived by her husband Wade; her children, Allie and Matthew; her mother Robin, and her sister Laurie.

Donations to one or more of Shea’s favorite charities are requested in lieu of flowers.

A celebration of life was held for Shea on Saturday, December 17th at 4 pm at Christ Community Church, 1215 Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN 37069 with a reception following for family, friends, and out-of-town guests.

