OBITUARY: Patsy Jean Benton Wade

Patsy Jean Benton Wade passed into the arms of the Lord Friday, June 14th in the

evening. She was at home and in the company of family and dear friends.

The Brentwood United Methodist Church (BUMC) had come together that evening and the

night before to deliver backyard concerts for her. For the first concert, Patsy was able to

serve as a conductor from her bed. On the second evening, she rested and listened to

dozens of voices—youth, adult, and elders—she knew and loved so well as the

church’s longtime pianist. With ever-abundant love for everyone around her, she will be

closely missed by many family members and dear friends. The wonderful music

program at BUMC was particularly touched and shaped by Patsy’s life.

Patsy Wade is survived by son, John Wade and his wife Kimberly Wade of Arlington,

Tennessee; daughter, Jennifer McCluskey and her husband Matt McCluskey of Canton,

New York. Her grandson, Sean McCluskey also resides in Northern New York. She is

survived by two beloved sisters, Shirley Eaves of Brighton, Tennessee and Janet

Benton of Nashville, Tennessee. She was predeceased by her parents, George and

Clarissa Benton; a sister, Beth Barnett; and a brother-in-law, Larry Eaves. So many

close friends are also grieved by her passing and were a wonderful comfort to her both

in her fruitful life and her final days with us.

In addition to her decades of faithful work within BUMC’s music program, Patsy served

as a piano instructor at numerous local colleges including Vanderbilt and Belmont and

as a private teacher at her home.

She was a graduate of Birmingham-Southern College and was born in Nashville on October 20, 1949. Patsy earned a master’s degree in music/piano from George Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. An accomplished recitalist and accompanist, she appeared in concerts sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and the Nashville Institute for the Arts. She gave recitals on the air on NPR and WGBH-Boston and in-person at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC and Iowa’s Quad Cities Art Series. Patsy collaborated regularly with mezzo-soprano Sharon Mabry, performed the works of composers Libby Larsen and Elizabeth Vercoe, and was the pianist for the premier of the opera George Sand…and Chopin. Her former students are now involved in musical

endeavors across the country, including in New York City and Middle Tennessee.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated doctors and nurses at the Sarah Cannon

Cancer Center and the many friends who came to her home this week to provide meals,

support, love, and whatever was needed. Her former husband John Wade and his wife

Ellen provided much support for the family over the past year, and her passing is

mourned by the extended Wade family. Most indispensable was the around-the-clock

care provided by her sister Shirley, who faithfully, skillfully, and lovingly supported Patsy

during this journey alongside her children.

Along with their sadness, the family and friends are assuaged by memories of Patsy

intently playing the piano, planning concerts with her dear colleague James, smiling with

friends, walking quickly to her next musical endeavor, and delivering donuts to loved

ones. The hymn “Show Us How to Love” was played at this week’s BUMC Sunday

services and is a reminder of her shining example.

There will be a Celebrating the Life and Resurrection of Patsy Wade service at 12 PM on Saturday, June 22nd at Brentwood United Methodist Church with visitation hours beginning at 10 AM. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

Those who wish can make donations in Patsy Wade’s memory to Brentwood United Methodist Church.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email