Photo of the Day: June 18, 2024

Photo of the day: Cirque du Soleil recently hosted a preview event, offering a first look at their highly anticipated country-themed show, Songblazers. The event featured a captivating selection of performances, showcasing the creative fusion of country music and Cirque du Soleil’s renowned acrobatic artistry.

The preview event included iconic country songs such as “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain, “Red Solo Cup” by Toby Keith, and an original song crafted specifically for Songblazers. The original piece, titled “Carnival Heart,” was penned by the grandson of country legend Hank Williams, Sam Williams, along with songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston. “Carnival Heart” is an evocative melody inspired by themes of self-discovery, friendship, and hope. Attendees were treated to mesmerizing acts, including a breathtaking acrobatic performance and more.

Songblazers is set to premiere at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center® (TPAC) in Nashville in July 2024. Tickets are now available for purchase. Cirque Club members can enjoy exclusive benefits, including early ticket access and behind-the-scenes insights. For more information and to secure your seats, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/ songblazers

