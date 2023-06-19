OBITUARY: Patrick King

KING, Patrick Leslie Of Nashville, TN, died June 16, 2023.

Patrick was born September 10, 1977 in Nashville, TN to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Wayne King, (Daisy Pass). Preceded in death by his brother,William Kevin King, father, Carl Wayne King, maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Justice Grady Pass of Buford, GA and paternal grandparents Dr. and Mrs. Herman Leslie King, of Nashville.

Patrick is survived by his mother, Ms. Daisy King, of Nashville, his brown lab and loyal companion, Chief,(also his brother’s nickname) and sister-in-law Lindsey King. In addition, Patrick’s “Georgia Cousins”, The Cheeley Family of Buford, GA. Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Cheeley, (Margaret), Mr. and Mrs. Bob Cheeley, (Lisa), Mr. And Mrs Jim Cheeley (Brandi), Ms. Susan Cheeley and Mr. John Cheeley and a multitude of friends.

Visitation will be held at The Cheek House at First Presbyterian Church, Nashville, from 5 til 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21,2023. Private burial at Woodlawn Cemetary,Thursday June 22,2023 at 12p.m. Service will be at First Presbyterian Church in the Sanctuary at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22,2023.

First Presbyterian Church 4815 Franklin Pike,Nashville 37220.

Reception to follow at Belle Meade Country Club 4-6pm 815 Belle Meade Blvd.

Active Paulbearers: David Chase, Jeff Davis, Paul Downey, Daniel Donelson, Scott Fields,John Gaston, Peter Hart, Greg Parker, Matt Reasor and Brad Speight.

Honorary Paulbearers: Ricky Bowers, George Clark,Evon Dougherty, Brooks Hoffstetter, Calvin Lehew, Greg Miller, Russell Myers, John Rochford, and Chris Wilson. Phi Delta Theta Fraternity Brothers. The golf course superintendents across the country with whom he worked.

In lieu of flowers,donations made to American Cancer Society/research, First Presbyterian Church Nashville, the Oak Hill School Nashville, and Mongomery Bell Academy Nashville.

Patrick King, only 45 years old, has lost his epic battle against an array of stage four cancers that brutally attacked his body two plus years ago. He died Friday evening, with his Mother by his side, June 16 at Alive Hospice in Nashville after a brief 24 hour stay.

He had lived in Nashville with his mother, Daisy King, the food and hospitality legend, throughout the duration of the endless war against the disease that ravaged his body, but never dulled his spirit to beat the insidious plague. He and Daisy were side by side in the trenches, as he took on chemo and radiation that held promise, but failed. When the traditional chemo weapon was no longer effective, the courageous young man took on medical trial after trial, looking for a miracle that would move him from stage four to a level where the cancers could be managed, giving him the opportunity to have a manageable life, at least for a time.

He came up empty time after time. He and his oncology team, Dr. David Spigel and Dr. Andrew Kennedy at the Sara Cannon Cancer Center, fought on.

As a child, King attended The Oak Hill School, then the prestigious Montgomery Bell Academy from which he graduated with dreams of becoming a turf and landscape designer. He became that and more at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. With knowledge in hand, he entered the golf industry, not as a player, but as a builder of dreams for golf course designers.

His career that began in 2000 took him to Los Angeles for his work on the Los Angeles Country Club to the Memorial, to Oakmont and championship courses all over the country. He was privileged also to get to work on courses in Thailand, Spain and Guam. He was a highly sought after talent by golf course superintendents for his vision, work ethic, creativity, knowledge, experience, love of the game and the sacred grounds on which it was played.

One of his mother’s most cherished memories is attending The Masters with her son in Augusta, Georgia. They shared every birdie and bogie, every abundant blooming azalea and every vision of the hallowed golf grounds. It was an experience of a lifetime for them both. His mom was trying to watch the players but he was insisting she looked at the grass and see there was not a weed in sight.

Patrick was a lover not just of golf, but all sports. He was a walking catalogue of players and scores, wins and losses on baseball fields, basketball courts, football fields, and of course on beloved championship golf courses.