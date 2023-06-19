Arrington Home Damaged After Dumpster Catches Fire

Arrington Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a house fire after the homeowner discovered a nearby dumpster had caught on fire which in turn caught his house on fire.

Fire crews located a dumpster fire that had entered into the home on Saturday, June 17.

Crews evacuated the home and used a fire hydrant to work the fire. Foam and water were also utilized and were successful in preventing the fire from spreading any further into the home.

The dumpster fire was then completely extinguished.

Utilities to the residence were secured due to damage from the fire. Approximately 5,000 gallons of water/foam mix were utilized to extinguish the fire.