Nashville Soccer Club Sets New Club Record with Home Victory over St. Louis CITY SC



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 17, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club (10W-3L-5D, 35 pts.) set a new club record with its 10th consecutive match unbeaten in Major League Soccer competition with a 3-1 victory over expansion side St. Louis CITY SC (9W-6L-2D, 29 pts.). The victory in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 at GEODIS marks the third consecutive year Nashville SC has recorded 10 or more wins in a season, and the first time to record five consecutive home wins.

Hany Mukhtar got the party started with his fastest goal of the season in the 11th minute after a cross in the box by Shaq Moore from the right side was deflected towards Mukhtar in the middle of the box who then hammered it home [WATCH].

Mukhtar converted a penalty for his second goal after Jacob Shaffelburg was taken down from behind in the box [WATCH].

The hat trick came after Dax McCarty set the German attacker with a nifty flick. Alone against the St. Louis keeper, Mukhtar delivered his final goal of the night [WATCH].

Hat Trick Hany: Reigning 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Mukhtar scored his fourth career MLS hat trick, second of the season. Mukhtar has scored multiple goals 14 times, as Nashville has never lost when Mukhtar scored multiple goals owning a 12W-0L-2D record.

With his league leading 13 goals, Mukhtar became the third player in MLS history to record at least 50 goals and 30 assists in the regular season over a three-year span. The German joins Sebastian Giovinco (2015-17) and Robbie Keane (2012-14, 2013-15) as the only players to accomplish that feat.

When compared to his MVP season in 2022, Mukhtar has four more goals and two extra assists through Matchday 18 in 2023 (13G + 7A in 2023 > 9G + 5A in 2022).

History At The Castle: Nashville SC’s 10 match unbeaten run (7W-0L-3D) in MLS play dates back to April 22. The Boys in Gold have outscored its opponents 21-9 and have not allowed more than a goal per match.

Welcoming The New Kids: Nashville SC owns a 3W-1L-0D record against expansion sides in the first-ever meeting in MLS play, and has never lost to an expansion side in its first meeting in Nashville.

On the Road Again: Nashville SC will prepare for two road matches this Wednesday, June 21 against CF Montréal and then Saturday, June 24 against Columbus Crew with both matches kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass.

Source: Nashville SC

