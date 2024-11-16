OBITUARY: Patricia Dianne Knott

Patricia Dianne Knott, a beloved resident of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully on November 14 2024, at the age of 59. Born on November 26, 1964, in Franklin, she was a lifelong member of the community that she treasured so dearly.

Patricia was the cherished wife of Thomas Knott, and together they shared a warm and loving partnership that illuminated the lives of those around them. She is survived by her devoted mother, Mary Cox, and her affectionate brother, William Perry Cox. Patricia also leaves behind her loving family members, including brothers-in-law Sherman and Sally Knott, as well as her treasured nephews and nieces—Matthew and Charles William Cox II, Samantha, Mason, and the Luttrell siblings, Jenna, Margret, and Adam.

Her father, Charles Cox, preceded her in death, leaving a legacy of love that Patricia carried with her throughout her life. Known for her vibrant spirit, Patricia had an unyielding passion for nature, finding joy in the delicate beauty of butterflies. She also enjoyed the whimsical collection of ceramic pigs, each piece holding a special place in her heart. Her interests were a reflection of her lively personality and brought a sense of warmth to those fortunate enough to know her.

As we gather to celebrate the life of Patricia Dianne Knott, her legacy will be honored during visitation on November 17, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, followed by a funeral service on November 18, 2024, at 2:00 PM. Both services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

Patricia’s passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of her family and friends, but her memory will forever live on in the stories shared and the love she cultivated with those around her.