Jump into Fun: Trampolines are the Ultimate Backyard Exercise for Your Family

Bounce right into joy this holiday season! Your holiday shopping can be simple when you plan a family holiday gift of backyard fun with Happy Backyards, Tennessee’s leader in playful outdoor spaces. Put trampolines at the top of your holiday wish list for the ultimate active family fun year-round! Trampolines combine endless opportunities for play with the benefits of jumping exercise, making them the best gift for both kids and adults.

Check out all the ways you can make your backyard happy with a trampoline from Happy Backyards!

Year-Round Joy for All Ages

Trampolines make the perfect holiday wish list item for families, combining play, fitness, and fun all in one gift. With top brands like Springfree and AlleyOop, Happy Backyards offers high-quality trampolines that provide a safe, durable option for families looking to create a backyard space that inspires joy and activity year-round. Kids can let loose with classic jumping games while parents join in for an excellent cardio workout—making family fitness part of the fun.

Fun and Fitness Together

Beyond just jumping, trampolines offer endless options for group games and exercises that bring families closer together. From “bounce tag” and “trampoline basketball” to workout routines that include cardio jumps and balance drills, there’s something for everyone! These play sessions create moments of laughter, bonding, and exercise, making the trampoline a central feature for both solo and family time.

A Family Gift with Lasting Value

Choosing a trampoline as a family holiday gift simplifies holiday shopping, allowing you to invest in one big-ticket item that brings lasting joy. Built for all seasons and designed with premium safety features, the trampolines curated by Happy Backyards are a hit among families, making them a holiday gift that keeps on giving—spreading joy, activity, and memorable experiences throughout the year.

Make Your Backyard Happier This Holiday Season with Happy Backyards

Trust Happy Backyards to transform your outdoor space as your family’s holiday wish this year! Since 1996, Happy Backyards has been dedicated to bringing families in middle Tennessee the very best in playsets, trampolines, basketball hoops, and custom sport courts. As Nashville locals, they’re proud to offer premier products from brands like Playground One, AlleyOop, Springfree, and Proformance Hoops to help families connect and play safely. From backyards to commercial playgrounds, they’re here to inspire outdoor fun that families will cherish for years to come!

Get started with Happy Backyards today by visiting the showroom at the Cool Springs Galleria Mall near the Belk Outlet Store or exploring the range of playsets online. Professional installations start at $199, so you can cross holiday shopping for your family off the list early!

HAPPY BACKYARDS – FRANKLIN

Location:

1800 Galleria BLVD. STE. 1015, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone:

(615) 595-5582

Hours:

Monday – Saturday:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed Sundays

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email