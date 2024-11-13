OBITUARY: Marilyn R. Argo

Marilyn Argo, born November 14, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, to Ross and Ann Stratton, peacefully passed away at NHC of Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee, on November 2, 2024. Her passing marks the end of a life lived fully and vibrantly.

Marilyn spent the defining years of her life on the oceanfront strand of Manhattan Beach in Southern California, a place she considered her true home. The ocean and the shore were in her soul. She also spent 20 years living in coastal Oregon, and the West Coast remained her beloved home throughout her life.

After attending college at Arizona State University, Marilyn worked as a stewardess (flight attendant) for Western Airlines during the Golden Age of Air Travel in the 1950’s. She loved flying and traveling to new places and found each flight a new adventure.

A seeker of adventure, Marilyn traveled extensively, exploring Canada, Alaska, and journeying across the United States in an RV with her husband, John. Her main profession was working for the State of California as a Secretary, from which she retired after many years of dedicated service.

She and her family were highly involved in the Children’s Club of Concord Unicycle Drill Team, comprised of over 70 children. Over the years Marilyn held several positions including; Membership Chairman, Parade Chairman and the head of the Unicycle Square Dance Team. The Unicycle Club was a passion she shared with her children. They traveled and paraded all over California building memories that will last a lifetime. A yearly highlight was participating in the Hollywood Parade of Stars each Thanksgiving season.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Beth Stratton, Kathy (Jim) Cornwell, and Steve (Terri) Argo; her grandchildren: Zach Smith, Chelsea Smith, Christina Allender, Daniel Cornwell, Olivia Argo, Ross Argo and four great-grandchildren: Emile, Florian, Graeson and Torston.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Ann Stratton; her first husband of 18 years and father of her children, Robert Gould-Pugh; and her second husband of over 40 years, John Argo.

Marilyn’s vibrant spirit will be deeply missed, leaving a void in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will continue to inspire, providing solace, and serving as a comforting reminder of the remarkable woman she was. Her legacy of warmth, compassion, and adventure will forever be a guiding light, offering strength and encouragement to those who were fortunate to experience her love and presence.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in honor of Marilyn to a cause that is near and dear to her heart, Mighty Oaks Foundation, visit their website at www.MightyOaksPrograms.org.

Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband John Argo in a private family ceremony at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee.

