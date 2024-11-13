OBITUARY: George Austin Robertson, Jr

George Austin Robertson Jr.

(aka Austin Roberts)

September 19, 1945 – November 1, 2024

George Austin Robertson Jr, known professionally as ‘Austin Roberts,’ passed from this earth peacefully, after a prolonged period of health issues. George had resided in Franklin, Tennessee for over forty-five years, but was born in Norfolk, Virginia. He was the son of and preceded in death by his parents, George Austin Robertson, Sr. and Stuart Bryant Robertson. George grew up in the quaint Hilton Village area of Newport News, Virginia. His love of the water was a natural conclusion, as his boyhood home on James River Drive, indeed, lead down to the river and, there and in the adjacent Chesapeake Bay, both George Senior and Junior spent many an hour fishing. But fishing would not be where George’s true heart lay – he was destined for success in the musical entertainment world.

After working on his Bachelor of Arts at William & Mary College, George enlisted in the Marine Corps. Upon discharge he made his way to New York City where he began his multi-faceted career. Whether it be as the voice singing “Scooby Scooby Doo, Where Are You;” or as a backup singer for the Partridge Family and Josie and the Pussycats television shows; performing as a pop star with hits such as “Rocky,” “Something’s Wrong With Me;” as the lead singer of Arkade; and two Billboard Hot 100 hits in 1970 and 1971, with the song “Morning of our Lives;” Austin Roberts made his mark in the Pop arena, early on in his career.

The new era of country music was taking shape in Nashville, Tennessee and in the late 70’s, George established himself in Franklin, with his family, and crafted a career in the country music songwriting market – with hit songs such as “IOU” by Lee Greenwood, “You Lie” by Reba McIntyre, the 1988 Olympics Gymnastics Team theme song “When You Put Your Heart In It,” by Kenny Rogers, hit songs with BJ Thomas, Gary Morris, Michele Wright, Lorrie Morgan and so many more. He co-wrote and produced along with many other legends in the songwriting world for many years. He was the recipient of numerous nominations and wins from CMA’s, Grammy’s, ACM and Music City News Awards and unending accolades in between. A highlight had to be nominations at both the Golden Globes and Academy Awards for Best Song – “Over You,” from the 1984 movie “Tender Mercies.” George had other movie music, television, jingles and off Broadway shows added to his resume over the years. He was never happier than when he was immersed in writing solo or with fellow talent, working on a song.

For a complete synopsis of the career of Austin Roberts please go to: Austin Roberts Wikipedia

George was the very proud father of three children who he raised here in Williamson County. George is survived by his three children: Shelly Robertson Birdsong (Johnny), Daniel Robertson, Anna Robertson Ham (Chris) and his six grandchildren Lane Robertson, Giles Robertson, Lillian Ham, Keeling Birdsong, Calhoun Birdsong and Bo Birdsong.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 23, 2024, at Franklin First United Methodist Church, Historic Sanctuary, 148 Fifth Avenue South, in downtown Franklin. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. and the service will be at 3pm. A reception immediately following will be held at the home of Shelly and Johnny Birdsong.

