Brentwood Fire & Rescue Now Collecting Toys for Tots

The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Drive through the GraceWorks Ministries Manger program. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., through Thursday, Dec. 5, at the following drop-off box locations:

Any Brentwood Fire & Rescue Station

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library

Brentwood Service Center

Brentwood Police Department

Brentwood City Hall

Your donations will help families in need provide gifts for their children. Parents participating in this program will select gifts for their children during the second week of December. Your donations help provide them that cherished opportunity to “shop” for their own children. Your gifts will also bring joy to thousands of children on Christmas morning.

“This is our 15th year collecting for Toys for Tots,” Brian Goss, Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief, said. “Over the past decade, the community has provided thousands of children with a little bit of holiday cheer. We hope to continue that success this year and invite everyone to give anything they can.”

Please visit the following links if you prefer to make an online purchase or donation:

Brentwood Drop off locations include:

Brentwood City Hall and Fire Station One – 5211 Maryland Way

Brentwood Service Center and Fire Station Three – 1750 General George Patton Drive

John P. Holt Brentwood Library – 8109 Concord Road

Fire Station Two – 1301 Wilson Pike

Fire Station Four – 1300 Sunset Road

Fire Station Five – 9551 Split Log Road

Brentwood Police Department – 910 Heritage Way

“Toys for Tots continues to assist millions of families nationwide,” Sgt. Noah Satterly, the Nashville Area Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program Coordinator, said. “This would not be possible without organizations like Brentwood Fire & Rescue, who were instrumental in the success of the Toys for Tots campaign in Williamson County.”

The partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserves and GraceWorks Ministries helps provide gifts for underprivileged children throughout Middle Tennessee. GraceWorks expects more than 1,700 children will have a brighter Christmas because of these collected donations.

The United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation oversees the nationwide program that serves more than 500 communities in all 50 states. They are an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Toys for Tots has been recognized as a top-rated charity, with 97% of donations going to its mission of providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.

Graceworks Ministries is also a 501(c)(3) organization that was established almost 30 years ago by a group of concerned Williamson County citizens and faith leaders who sought a comprehensive, collaborative solution to the complex issue of poverty. GraceWorks Ministries has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, the most-used charity evaluator in America. It has also earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar, which provides information on 2.5 million nonprofit organizations. Both ratings are the highest awarded.

Businesses or other organizations operating as a public collection site should contact Danielle Kennedy at Graceworks Ministries by calling 615-794-9055 on Tuesdays or Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or email [email protected] to coordinate toy donations.

For information on the national Toys for Tots program, visit www.ToysforTots.org.

For information about Brentwood Fire & Rescue, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/fire-and-rescue or call -615-371-0170.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email