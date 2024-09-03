OBITUARY: Lorraine Rita Renaud

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Lorraine Rita Renaud on August 16, 2024, at her residence, Traditions of Mill Creek in Brentwood, TN.

Lorraine was lovingly cared for by her son, Robert A. Renaud, and daughter-in-law, June Renaud, whose boundless compassion enveloped her during her final year and cherished her until her last days.

Lorraine’s journey began on January 20, 1931, in Webster, MA, as the loved daughter of the late Loretta and Edmond Vallee.

Her childhood was filled with the melodies of the accordion and the quiet strength of familial sacrifice, as she left school at an early age to help support her family. She worked as a switchboard operator for Ma Bell (now AT&T), a testament to her early dedication and resilience.

On August 25, 1950, Lorraine married her beloved husband, Louis Paul Renaud, a Montreal native, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Webster, MA. Their shared faith was the vibrant thread weaving through their lives, eventually guiding them to serve as Eucharistic Ministers at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church in Plant City, FL. Their kindness and dedication left an indelible mark on many lives through their church missions.

Lorraine’s passion for painting was her true masterpiece. As an accomplished landscape and seascape artist, she painted with the colors of her soul and the hues of her heart. Her studio was her sanctuary, where she lost herself in the beauty of her imagination for hours on end. She shared her gift generously, teaching painting lessons and inspiring countless others to see the world through an artist’s eyes. Her legacy is reflected in the creative spirits of her children, particularly her daughter Diane M. (Nachajko) Archambault and son Kenneth P. Renaud, who continue to paint and sketch the world with the vibrant colors they inherited from their mother.

Lorraine’s philanthropic spirit was as vivid as her art. She dedicated her life to advocating for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities, inspired by her son Richard L. Renaud’s own journey of love and patience. Her efforts were instrumental in founding the Southern Worcester County Rehabilitation Center, a beacon of hope for children potentially facing institutionalization. Her volunteer work with the Special Olympics further exemplified her compassionate nature.

Her entrepreneurial spirit sparkled in the ventures of her son David J. Renaud in Laguna, CA, where her legacy of creativity and keen business sense became his guiding light. Each of her children carries forward her spirit of generosity in their own ways: Robert nurtures small business dreams and lends his heart to church volunteering; Kenneth champions the cause of individuals with disabilities; Richard’s compassionate service extends through his work with Meals on Wheels; and Diane, with her melodious voice, has lifted spirits through her volunteer efforts and her singing in the church choir.

Lorraine Rita Renaud’s life was a canvas of love, service, and artistry. Her memory will forever be cherished as a guiding light of compassion and grace, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire and illuminate the lives of all who knew her. She will be profoundly missed, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A ceremonial mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish,18 East Main St., Webster, MA 01570 on September 6, 2024 at 11:00 am.

