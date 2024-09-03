OBITUARY: Elizabeth Miles Morrison

Elizabeth Miles Morrison passed away at the age of 82 on August 27, 2024, at home with her husband and family in Murfreesboro, Tennessee following a brief struggle with lymphoma.

She will be remembered as a faithful servant of God and a loving and much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Born on May 28, 1942, in Fayette AL, Elizabeth grew up in Winfield AL.

After high school, she attended business college and worked as a secretary in Birmingham. She met husband Edward at a dance on a weekend home in Winfield. They married on October 17, 1964, and initially lived in Atlanta GA, where she and Edward joined Utoy Primitive Baptist Church together in November 1965. Their faith served as the foundation for their life together.

After Edward was drafted into the Army, they moved to San Francisco CA where their first child, Hope, was born in 1967. Following the conclusion of his service, they returned briefly to Atlanta then moved to Athens GA where their daughter Joy was born in 1969. In 1976, they moved to Jackson, TN and joined Robins Street Primitive Baptist Church. Their son Theron was born in 1977.

They moved to Murfreesboro in 1987 and joined Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Franklin. Following Edward’s retirement in 2005, Elizabeth and Edward began an antique and collectible business, an endeavor that was more about their enjoyment of traveling together to auctions than about income. Elizabeth loved finding and learning about unique and beautiful old things and arranging items in their booths at antique malls in Murfreesboro and Bell Buckle, TN.

Elizabeth was a dedicated homemaker with a big heart for children, volunteering as a room mother, teacher aide, PTA officer, library substitute, and other roles at her children’s schools. She was also a Girl Scout leader for both her daughters and briefly worked part-time for the Reelfoot Girl Scout Council. She was an excellent stage mom, spending hours sewing and creating wonderful costumes and corralling and keeping young actors quiet backstage.

She was always the first to volunteer to help with whatever activity her children were involved in, whether cheerleading, ballet, gymnastics, theatre, scouts, or soccer. She was a faithful church member and always brought a dish or two to lunch at church following services. She loved opening up her home to host people from all over who visited their church and also enjoyed traveling to other churches to attend association meetings. She loved singing hymns at church, at home, and in the car and will be remembered for her lovely alto voice. Elizabeth was a great listener and an equally great talker who could always be counted on to be the last person out of the church building on Sundays.

Elizabeth was a deeply kind, loving, nurturing person with a caring spirit who always had a smile and brought joy to all who knew her. She never met a stranger and always treated others in her path with empathy and dignity. She was the best of our family. While she will be greatly missed, she leaves behind a wealth of wonderful memories and a legacy of kindness.

She is survived by her husband, Theron Edward Morrison Sr; daughter Elizabeth Hope Morrison (Michael Crowe); daughter Cara Joy Morrison Davis (Tim); son Theron Edward Morrison Jr; grandchildren Amelia Elizabeth Crowe, Natalie Barbara Crowe, Sarah Marie Crowe, Logan Edward James Davis, and Vivienne Hope Morrison Davis; sister Glenda June Miles White; and brother Roy Alan Miles.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Roy Miles and her mother, Vertie Adeen McWhirter Miles.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Elizabeth would have been deeply touched by any donation in her honor to help those in need.

