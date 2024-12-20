OBITUARY: Joyce Hickman Dugger

Joyce Ann Hickman Dugger, 83, resident of Spring Hill, TN died Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Mt. Pleasant Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, December 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Craig Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Sunday, December 22, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Monday, December 23, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Glenwood Cemetery c/o Susan Erwin 4752 Campbellsville Pike Columbia, TN 38401. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Joyce was born on May 1, 1941 in Maury County, TN to the late William Gordon Hickman and the late Bertie Mae Weatherford Hickman. She graduated from Culleoka High School in 1959 and married Robert Curtis “Bob” Dugger, Sr. on September 6, 1960 and he preceded her in death on September 5, 2017. Joyce was proud to have worked for Evans Department Store and at the Spring Hill High School cafeteria earlier in life. Along with her husband Bob they enjoyed rearing foster children and working for the Tennessee Children Home in Spring Hill for many years. She was a member of the Church of Christ and had previously attended Spring Hill Church of Christ, West 7th Street Church of Christ and New Lasea Church of Christ.

Survivors include her two sons, Robby (Pat) Dugger of Columbia and Jay Scott Dugger of Spring Hill; daughter Elizabeth (Andy) Sajovic of Culleoka; sister Linda Tomlin of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Amber Clardy, Ryan (Tara) Dugger, Kailie Dugger, Jaycie Dugger, Tristan Dugger, Jayda Sajovic and Wesley Sajovic; great grandchildren, Landon Bardwell, Logan Bardwell, Tensley Clardy, Grace Dugger and Ellie Dugger; Timmy Ward and many other special foster children from the Tennessee Children’s Home; brothers in law and sisters in law, Carolyn Hickman, Judy Hickman, Bonnie Hickman, Charlie Ann Dugger, Donna Dugger, Doug Tyree, Margaret Chapman, Laquita Hobby, Darlene & Joe Alexander, and Kathy and Mike Richardson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters Jennifer D. Dugger on March 31, 1968 and Kellie Ann Dugger on August 29, 1970; five brothers, Jimmy Hickman, Billy Hickman, Doug Hickman, Mike Hickman and Dean Hickman; and many brothers in law and sisters in law.