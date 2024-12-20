10 Places to Find Last Minute Gifts in Brentwood

Are you scrambling to finish your holiday shopping? This is a list of places in Brentwood where you can still find the perfect last-minute gift. Whether it’s for him or her, jewelry, clothing or something for the home, these mostly small local businesses have great gift ideas.

Histoire

125 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Looking for something for a friend or colleague? Experience the world of Adlan candles. Histoire offers a full lineup of captivating fragrances in stunning black stoneware vessels.

Adlan Fragrances was born from a passion for scent and a profound appreciation for design. Each candle is created to embrace a room with a rich bouquet of olfactory experience blended to stimulate the senses and offer memories of rich experiences and untold stories.

Hot Pink

231 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Giving the gift of a piece of beautiful Capucine de Wulf jewelry is like giving love wrapped in gold. Born in Paris of a French father and a Texan mother, Capucine creates jewelry that makes a woman feel special. She blends French romance with Southern American whimsey to create unique pieces featuring elements like natural gemstone, wood, mother of pearl or shell. All of their pieces are hand-crafted by artisans using the ancient method of lost wax casting.

Paper Source

211 Franklin Rd Suite 145, Brentwood

Those looking for something just a little different for the men in their lives will find a fun collection of gifts like a book of Dad Jokes, unique puzzles, and more at Paper Source. While there, pick up some of their unique wrapping papers to make each gift you wrap unique to the personality of the receiver.

The Snooty Fox

149 Wilson Pike Cir, Brentwood

Looking for something unique for the home as a gift? Then head to Snooty Fox. They offer a selection of home décor that can make any home feel warm and inviting. They pride themselves on offering one-of-a-kind items both new and antique that will make any home stand out.

Vignette

130 Wilson Pike Cir, Brentwood

Winter is sweater weather and Vignette carries many styles to make women smile. From the most up-to-date sweater vests to turtlenecks to cutouts to oversized lantern sleeves. Patterned or plain, they have the latest styles and designer brands. They even have edgy skull and animal print sweaters.

Brentwood Crystal Store

7020 Church St E, Brentwood

Opened in 2023, Brentwood Crystal Store is one of four locations offering high-quality crystals, stones and semi-precious gems in natural forms, carved shapes and jewelry. Some of the larger pieces make terrific decorative statement pieces in any home.

REI

261 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

The best in all things outdoors can be found at REI in Brentwood. Looking for all things YETI? They have the latest gifts, from a “Roadie Cooler” to a “Rambler French Press” to a set of two 6-ounce stackable mugs. Or for those who need a little shot of spirits to keep them warm on a cold night, they offer a Yeti flask and a Yeti cocktail shaker. Just tell them James, James Bond sent you,

Fresh Market

261 Franklin Rd, Brentwood

Fresh Market always carries a rich assortment of imported chocolates and candies during the holiday season sure to fill any sweet tooth. From Australian licorice to German Marzipan and Gummi Bears to Swiss Lindt chocolates, they have it all. There is also Scottish shortbread and Italian biscotti. Singular items like Bob Ross Ugly Christmas Sweater tins are also available.

Happy Retails

101 Creekside Crossing, Brentwood

Happy Retails is a specialty dog and cat supply store featuring high-quality foods and supplies, clothing for pets and people, unique gift items for pet lovers, a full-service dog grooming facility, as well as, a self-service dog wash. But this time of year, it is the doggie bakery that deserves a stop with all kinds of handmade baked treats for that special furry baby.

Le Creuset

With an unrivaled selection of bold, rich colors in a range of finishes and materials, Le Creuset is the leader in highly-durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron. Beloved for the performance it delivers and the personal statement it makes, Le Creuset has been trusted by home cooks and master chefs for generations.

