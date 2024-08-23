OBITUARY: John Anthony ‘Tony’ Pewitt

John Anthony “Tony” Pewitt, age 75 suddenly passed away on August 22, 2024 at his home in Lewisburg, TN.

He is preceded in death by his father, Elbert H. Pewitt; brothers-in-law, Richard A. Warden and Larry Earnest.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sue Warden Pewitt; son, John Anthony Pewitt, Jr.; mother, Ottie Reynolds Pewitt; brother, Jim (Terry) Pewitt; sister, Mary Earnest and many loving nieces and nephews. Tony was born in Franklin, TN.

He graduated from Franklin High School in 1967 and the University of Tennessee Martin. He served six years in the Air National Guard. Tony began his career in banking at the Bank of College Grove and later Bank of Franklin.

After leaving banking, he joined his family business, Pewitt Bros. Tune and Tire and Triple P Farm. He was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Franklin Noon Rotary Club. Anthony was a member of Heritage Church of Christ. He enjoyed raising Quarter Horses and riding on the farm looking at cattle. He also enjoyed cruising Franklin in 1969 Roadrunner or 1971 Chevelle. Tony will be lovingly remembered for his rowdy shenanigans and infectious laugh.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, August 26, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Chad Roland will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Rick Warden, Steve Warden, Ryan Alexander, Brad Tolley, Ricky Matlock, Roger Matlock and James Marlin. Honorary pallbearers will be John Hahn, Jerry Gillespie, Donnie Reynolds and Franklin Noon Rotary Club.

Memorials may be made to the Heritage Church of Christ or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 1-5 PM on Sunday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

