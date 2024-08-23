OBITUARY: Mark Gregory Thessin

Mark Gregory Thessin, 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, after a long illness.

Mark was born on January 30, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Harold and Eunice Thessin, who predecease.

He was educated in Catholic schools in Milwaukee, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, with a B.A., in 1978 and earned a law degree from the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University of America, in 1981. He was a proud Eagle Scout.

His first job after law school was with the Public Service Commission in Charleston, W. Va. Later he was Vice-President of Regulatory Affairs at United Cities Gas Company, later Atmos Energy, in Franklin.

Mark is survived by Margie, his wife of 42 years, and children Anne, Tyler and Molly, who were his pride and joy.

Mark was an avid sports fan, who loved his adopted hometown’s Predators and Titans. But he lived and died on the fortunes of the Milwaukee Brewers, who to his everlasting dismay have yet to win a World Series (although they came close in 1982). He was an outstanding athlete until his illnesses prevented him from participating. He was a 22-year kidney transplant survivor, a brain aneurysm survivor, an ehrlichiosis survivor, yet had no symptoms from his one bout of Covid.

Mark loved to read and always carried a book to his many doctors’ appointments. He collected first editions of the Top 100 Novels of the Twentieth Century, and amassed one of the largest nearly-complete collections of Armed Services Edition books given to service members in World War II.

Mark loved travel of all kinds, taking his family on trips across the United States, and visited all but three states (Vermont, Alaska and Hawaii) but he did visit Puerto Rico so that should should count for something. In fact, Puerto Rico was where he began his near-obsession with National Park passport stamps, collecting hundreds over the years. Later he with Margie enjoyed visiting as many countries in Europe as he could, including even Albania, which he noticed was a thirty minute ferry ride and 50 years away from Corfu where they were staying at the time.

But mostly he loved his cabin at Rock Island, TN, where he spent his last weekend with cherished family and friends, and got in one final boat ride.

Mark was a faithful member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, serving as a religious education teacher, usher, Men’s Club member, volunteer receptionist, and supporter of all the church’s ministries. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mark is also survived by sisters Gail Salentine (Jim), Dawn Abts (Dennis), brother Jim Thessin (Marcia), nieces and nephews Scott Salentine (Julie), Brian Salentine, Emily Salentine, Caroline Weber, Christopher Abts (Toni), Jonathan Thessin (Rebecca) and Rachel Thessin (Will Farr), numerous great-nieces and -nephews, and Margie’s brothers and sisters.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Bala Marneni Showraiah co-celebrated by Father Edward Steiner at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at Saint Philip Church, 113 2nd Avenue, South, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be in the narthex at 10:00 am. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the Saint Catherine of Alexandria building fund, at 1024 Faulkner Springs Road, McMinnville, TN 37110. Please write “building fund” in memo.

