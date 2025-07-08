Toddler Dies After Drowning at Duck River

A young child drowned Monday afternoon in Maury County, WKRN reports.

The incident took place near Blue Springs when Maury County authorities were called around 4:11 p.m. for reports of a missing child. Responders included Maury County EMS, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Emergency Management Agency.

Following a short search, deputies located the body of a toddler, believed to be about 2 years old, in the Duck River. The Sheriff’s Office said several adults and children were at the recreation site when the tragedy occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.

