Puckett’s to Celebrate 20 Years in Franklin with Special Offerings

Puckett’s Restaurant will celebrate 20 years at the downtown Franklin location in September. The Southern restaurant and live music venue from Franklin-based A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH) will thank its hometown community for the continued support over the last two decades with commemorative specials, giveback promotions and more all month long.

“We are so grateful to the people of Franklin for welcoming us with open arms in 2004 and continuing to show us loyalty and love,” said Andy Marshall, AMH CEO and proprietor. “This month-long celebration is our way of showing our immense gratitude to the community for their continued support and we are excited to celebrate this milestone alongside them.”

All are welcome to pull up a chair and celebrate with the Puckett’s family, many of whom – from servers and cooks to performers and longtime customers – have been around since the 2004 opening. The month-long commemoration includes:

Throwback Thursdays, running every Thursday in September, will feature a special menu with classics from the original Puckett’s Franklin breakfast, lunch and dinner menus available for the 2004 prices, including the King’s French Toast, BBQ platter and Smoked Bologna Sandwich.

Giving Tuesdays will benefit the Boys and Girls Club with 20 percent of total sales on Tuesdays in September going to the organization near and dear to Marshall’s heart.

Puckett’s Loves, a surprise gifting program for customers, will run Sept. 1 – 30 with giveaways including merchandise, BOGO offers and gift cards.

Special anniversary musical performances will take the stage all month long from artists that have played at Puckett's Franklin over the last 20 years. The list of anniversary acts can be found here.

A giveaway to win a year’s worth of Puckett’s special sauces and spices.

Puckett’s Franklin, located in the heart of downtown Franklin at 120 4th Ave S, Franklin Tenn. 37064, is open Sunday through Thursday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. For updates and more information about Puckett’s and the AMH family of restaurants, visit www.amarshallhospitality.com.

