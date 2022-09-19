OBITUARY: John Abbington Farrington Jr.

John Abbington Farrington Jr., age 87, of Franklin, TN, passed away on September 14th,2022 in Franklin, TN.

John was born in Coleanor, AL to Willie Ethyl Simpson and John Abbington Farrington, Sr. on November 9th, 1935.

He went to multiple grammar schools around the Birmingham area, married Carolyn Jo Martin on July 15th, 1955 in Oktibbeha County, MS, and graduated with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University in 1957. He worked as a manufacturing and design Engineer for Anderson Electric/Square D for 55 years.

He was involved in Huffman United Methodist Church choir and taught the adult Sojourners class in Birmingham, AL. John was an avid tennis player who loved banana pudding, star trek, and Sneaky Pete’s hot dogs. His tool collection was extensive and had a vast array of hammers and screwdrivers that he patiently taught all the kids and grandkids how to use. He unselfishly provided unwavering care and devotion to Carolyn in a real life version of The Notebook.

John is preceded in death by his parents John and Ethyl Farrington, brother Bill Farrington, and grandsons Blake Farrington and Daniel Cohn.

John is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jo (Martin); Their four children John Michael (Donna) Farrington, Mark ( Shannon ) Farrington, Chris (Stephanie) Farrington, Jenifer (Kevin) Burke; Granddaughters Abby

(Andrew) Goff, Emma Farrington, Taylor Farrington; Grandsons Evan (Jeni) Farrington, Chase (Crystal) Farrington, Ethan Ash Cohn; Great Grandsons Landon Goff, Aidan Goff, Daly Farrington, Ryne Farrington, Ellis Farrington; Great Granddaughters Eva Farrington.

A celebration of life will be held in Spring Hill, TN on Saturday, September 17th at 3:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Park, 5239 Main Street, Springhill TN, 37174:Tel 931-486-0059. Visitation will start one hour before. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In addition, a service will be held in Hoover, AL on Tuesday, September 20th with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 PM and graveside burial at 2:00 PM. The service will be at Currie-Jefferson Memorial Gardens,2701 John Hawkins Parkway Hoover, Al 35244:Tel 205-987-0068

The family of John wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Williamson Medical Center and Morning Pointe of Franklin for providing the highest level of care and understanding during this difficult time.

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663291681208351

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/